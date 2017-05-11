'Planned By AAP', Says Kapil Mishra On Being Attacked During Protest Kapil Mishra has since yesterday been on an indefinite hunger strike in a tent at his Civil Lines residence

AAP has called Kapil Mishra's allegations against Arvind Kejriwal "wild and baseless" New Delhi: Kapil Mishra, sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister now on a hunger strike,



As he began his second day of fasting, Mr Mishra said this morning, "The attack was all too planned. The attacker, Ankit Bharadwaj, is working with Satyendra Jain in the Mohalla Clinic project and is a party worker," challenging AAP's allegation that he was a member of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).



The BJYM has denied any link with Mr Bharadwaj.



Mr Mishra questioned the alacrity with which Mr Kejriwal's party declared the attacker a BJP man saying, "Whatever followed that incident was very strange; the police had just taken him away when Sanjay Singh did a presser saying that the man who was trying to attack me was a BJP agent...why did you rush to lie?"

The BJYM has denied any link with Ankit Bharadwaj, who slapped Kapil Mishra during protest



Last evening, a man who later identified himself as Ankit Bharadwaj, walked up to Mr Mishra and collared him, saying his charges of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal were false. Mr Mishra's supporters beat up the man and handed him over to the police.



Kapil Mishra said this morning that he will today meet Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch or ACB to hand over what he called more evidence in the "water tanker scam." Mr Mishra, who was Delhi's water supply minister, alleges that Mr Kejriwal delayed an investigation against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit of the Congress.



Sacked last week as minister and suspended by AAP days later, Mr Mishra has also alleged that he witnessed Mr Kejriwal taking two crore in bribe money from Stayendar Jain and that Mr Jain helped the Chief Minister's brother in law Surendra Kumar Bansal with a 50-crore deal.



AAP has called Mr Mishra's allegations "wild and baseless."



