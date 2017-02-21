People Spreading Rumours Of Differences In Delhi BJP: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari today strong refuted as "rumours" the talk of internal differences in the party with the formation of a core committee.Manoj Tiwari, who is the first Delhi BJP president from Purvanchal background, said that people who wanted to weaken Delhi BJP were spreading "rumours" of "differences" since he was appointed party chief in December last year."Some people don't want to see a strengthened BJP in Delhi. They do not want party to come out of its office and meet people in slums and villages. Such people under frustration are creating rumours of differences in party."However, party insiders claimed that core committee members were functioning independently to "weaken" Mr Tiwari under the garb of "collective decision making".However, Mr Tiwari said "core committee is there in every state unit of party. It is there at national level too. Delhi also has this committee with 13 members."As Delhi BJP president and part of core committee its meeting was convened by him on February 22, he said. Mr Tiwari has been visiting the slums, unauthorised colonies and outlying parts of Delhi despite being engaged in campaigning in poll-bound states, in view of MCD elections scheduled in April.