Passenger Arrested For Allegedly Carrying AK-47 Bullets At Delhi Airport

An Ahmedabad-bound passenger has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets of AK-47 rifle in his bag, an official said today.The man, identified as Mukesh Arya, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, said a senior official involved in airport security."Two live bullets were recovered from his bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the bullets," he added.Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.