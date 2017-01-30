Over 9000 Autos Challaned For Overloading, But Not School Vans

Over 9,000 auto-rickshaws were 'challaned' by the Delhi Traffic Police for overloading in the last five years but no such action was taken against any school van for the same offence in the national capital.According to an RTI reply by the traffic police, 365 'gramin seva' vehicles, which usually ply in rural areas, were challaned from 2012 to 2016, and 13 challans were issued to RTVs (mini buses) during the same period.The RTI was filed by one Ram Chand, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension area, seeking the number of challans for overloading issued to various public vehicles including DTC buses, autos, gramin seva services and RTVs from 2012 to 2016.9,387 auto-rickshaws were challaned for overloading from 2012 to 2016. Police said no DTC bus was challaned for the same offence.As per the laid down rules, an auto-rickshaw only can ferry three persons at a time, but auto drivers could be seen ferrying four to six passengers in some parts of the city.