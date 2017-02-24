On Ramjas College Violence, Centre Strikes Two Notes: 10 Points

Ramjas College: Violence broke out at the Delhi University college between two groups of students.
New Delhi: The government appeared to speak in two voices over Wednesday's violent clashes in Delhi's Ramjas College. While union education minister Prakash Javadekar said he would not interfere in the row as the college is autonomous, his cabinet colleague junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said colleges cannot be allowed to become "hub of anti-national activity". At least 20 students and a teacher were injured after student unions linked to the Left and the BJP clashed over an invite for an event to Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, accused of sedition over an event last year where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story:
Speaking to reporters at an event a day after the clashes, Mr Javadekar said, "How can we intervene? They are an autonomous university. Police will investigate and take required action. Nobody... neither the university, college administration nor the students have approached us for help so far."
However, Mr Rijiju did not seem to subscribe to such a hands-off approach. "No anti-India slogans will be allowed in the name of freedom of speech. Freedom of expression in the country does not give anyone the right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity," he was quoted as saying yesterday.
Ramjas College had turned into a battleground on Wednesday as students of Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), linked to the BJP, armed with hockey sticks rained blows on each other, injuring many.