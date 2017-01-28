Old Mortar Shell Found Near Vasant Kunj In South Delhi, NSG At Spot

An old mortar shell was found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi this morning, leading the police to cordon off and evacuate the entire area, as per protocol. A National Security Guard (NSG) and a bomb disposal squad later secured and took away the mortar shell that weighed 2.5 kilograms. Officials said the mortar shell was corroded and old but explosive.The mortar shell was found in a dustbin in Kishangarh next to Vasant Kunj, a posh locality in Delhi. The street where the shell was found is nestled between a residential complex and a park. Locals informed the police on spotting the shell."At 0830 hours, a PCR call regarding a mortar shell found lying abandoned at Park Machli Wala, Samadhi Van Village, Kishan Garh in Vasant Kunj was received. The entire area has been cordoned off and evacuated as a precautionary measure as per procedure," said a police officer.As an interim measure, the shell which seems old and corroded was secured by a 'bomb blanket' to avert any accidental blast, till the NSG came in.