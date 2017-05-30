Now, Lodge Parking-Related Complaints With North Delhi Municipal Corporation Using An App

Residents of north Delhi can now lodge parking-related complaints with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation or NDMC directly as the area's civic body today launched a mobile application for the purpose.Mayor Preety Agarwal hoped this app would prove instrumental in regulation of parking lots, besides, enhancing transparency in their functioning.The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said, a user can download the app from the NDMC portal (www.mcdonline.gov.in), adding, it will soon be available on Google Play Store as well."For reporting any violation, the user can simply select the nature of violation and details on parking lots, listed in the app and click the photo/video. As soon as a complaint is submitted online, through website or by the app, a unique complaint number would be generated," the NDMC said in a statement."And the same (number) would be intimated to the complainant through an e-mail. (SMS facility will be incorporated soon)," it said.The complainant can also track the status of the complaint and the action taken on the website or through the app."The NDMC shall take cognisance of the violation based on the proof uploaded by a complainant and take appropriate actions such as imposing penalty, cancellation of the contract of parking site. Only one penalty, per violation per day is imposed as per the rules," Ms Agarwal said.She hoped that this app would be instrumental in regulating parking lots in a better manner, and there would be greater transparency in services, as citizens would know the nature of violations, like overcharging, details not displayed on the board, including rates, name of the contractor, area details of the contractor, helpline, usage of hand-held device.She said this app would also help in nailing the defaulters for violations.The NDMC has about 90 parking lots under its jurisdiction, and while some are managed by the civic body itself, others are done by contractors.