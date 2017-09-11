North West Delhi's Presidium School Fires Dance Teacher For Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

A dance teacher of the Presidium School in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area was sacked today and a police complaint was filed against him for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a girl student.The teacher, who joined the school this month, is alleged to have behaved improperly and inappropriately with a class 5 student during a dance class."The teacher is alleged to have behaved improperly and using inappropriate language with the student. He is alleged to have told the child 'I will remove your ID card, then your shirt and then your skirt'."The school's disciplinary committee has investigated the matter and on its recommendation the services of the teacher have been terminated," school Principal SB Tripathi said.The school authorities also approached police with a complaint and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the teacher."We request that strict action must be taken against the teacher and an FIR be lodged," Mr Tripathi added. Police have confirmed that they received a complaint today from the school authorities."A police team has gone to meet the victim and will be speaking to her along with the counsellors," a senior police official said.This incident follows two instances of violence against students in the Delhi-NCR region. A 7-year-old was found with his throat slit at Gurgaon's Ryan International School.A day after that, a 5-year-old was raped allegedly by a peon working in the school.