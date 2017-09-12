No TV, News For Arvind Kejriwal As He Heads For 10-Day Vipassana Camp

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today left for Igatpuri in Maharashtra to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp, days after the hectic campaigning for the Assembly by-polls in Delhi.
The Chief Minister will not have access to newspapers, televisions or any other media during the meditation course.
"The CM today left for Igatpuri. He will be attending a 10-day session of Vipassana," a government spokesperson said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take care of day-to-day government affairs in Mr Kejriwal's absence, he said.
In August last year too, Mr Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre.
He is known to be an ardent practitioner of the meditation technique. After a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013, the AAP chief had taken a break to practice Vipassana.
This time, his meditation break comes after the hectic campaign for the Bawana bypolls, where his Aam Aadmi Party registered a win.
Mr Kejriwal had gone to Bengaluru earlier this year to undergo naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar, after months of campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa.