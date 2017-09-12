No TV, News For Arvind Kejriwal As He Heads For 10-Day Vipassana Camp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today left for Igatpuri in Maharashtra to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp, days after the hectic campaigning for the Assembly by-polls in Delhi.The Chief Minister will not have access to newspapers, televisions or any other media during the meditation course."The CM today left for Igatpuri. He will be attending a 10-day session of Vipassana," a government spokesperson said.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take care of day-to-day government affairs in Mr Kejriwal's absence, he said.In August last year too, Mr Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre.He is known to be an ardent practitioner of the meditation technique. After a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013, the AAP chief had taken a break to practice Vipassana.This time, his meditation break comes after the hectic campaign for the Bawana bypolls, where his Aam Aadmi Party registered a win.Mr Kejriwal had gone to Bengaluru earlier this year to undergo naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar, after months of campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa.