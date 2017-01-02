No Holiday From Traffic Woes On First Day Of New Year New In Delhi

The first day of the New Year brought traffic woes for Delhi-ites as many roads were choked due to traffic owing to New Year celebrations and a Nagar Kirtan.Many roads leading to Connaught Place, like Barakhamba, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Kali Bari, Kasturba Gandhi Marg were choked with traffic.People rushed to India Gate to usher in the New Year, leading to chaotic traffic conditions on the roads, a traffic police officer said.Traffic between Gurdwara Rakabganj and Fateh Nagar Gurudwara was heavy owing to the Nagar Kirtan. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about the heavy traffic movement at all arterial roads leading to choc-a-bloc- situation."Traffic is heavy at C hexagon due to 'New Year' celebration, diversions have been made to ease the traffic congestion," the tweet said.