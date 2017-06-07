Nigerian Planning To Dupe Kolkata Businessman Arrested In Delhi

A Nigerian national was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport for "forgery" and carrying "suspicious papers" and a liquid chemical substance, the police said.The accused was also found to be travelling on forged documents.On May 2, a Nigerian national was off-loaded from a flight after a scan of his check-in luggage showed a "suspicious" bundle of papers and a bottle containing a chemical substance, the police said.During interrogation, the Nigerian revealed his real name -- Gabriel Blessing Efe. He also confessed that he was travelling on a fake name and his passport and visa were forged.Efe revealed that he was asked by a Nigerian friend called Tonny, who is based in Kolkata, to get the chemical and "papers of the size of currency notes" from Delhi.Efe had procured these things from another Nigerian called Oscar, whom he met at the New Delhi railway station.Tonny and Efe had plans to dupe a businessman in Kolkata on the pretext of getting him US dollars for cheap, the police said, adding that the duo would have told the businessman that after being washed in the chemical, the papers would transform into US dollars.However, before Efe could reach Kolkata, he was arrested in the national capital.Fourteen bundles with 100 'notes' each and the chemical substance were seized from his possession. The police is going through the CCTV footage to trace the man who handed over the liquid chemical to Efe.