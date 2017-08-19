Nigerian Dies After Jumping Off 4th Floor During Raids In Delhi: Police

Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya jumped off the fourth floor of the building in Chhattarpur Enclave area this afternoon when a team of Special Cell sleuths of south range raided the house.

During the raid, 25 kg of Ketamine was recovered estimated worth of Rs 20 crore (File)

New Delhi:  A 40-year-old Nigerian national died on Friday after he jumped off the fourth floor of a building in south Delhi's Chhattarpur during a raid by police which recovered drugs worth Rs 20 crore, police said.

Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya jumped off the fourth floor of the building in Chhattarpur Enclave area this afternoon when a team of Special Cell sleuths of south range raided the house after it received an input that drug would be supplied in the area, a senior police official said.

"He was rushed to AIIMS trauma Centre where he was declared dead by the doctors," he said, adding that an inquest has been ordered into his death and a medical report by the doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death is awaited.

The team was questioning some locals, when Ogbonnaya suspecting police presence in the building jumped from its fourth floor flat through a window, which was witnessed by many people who were present in the building premises.

He said that two Nigerian women, who were also present in the flat, from where Ogbonnaya jumped off, are being questioned by the Special Cell.

During the raid, 25 kg of Ketamine was recovered that is estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore, he added.

Ketamine is sold popularly as Ketalar for anaesthetic purposes is also consumed by drug users for its trance inducing effect. 

