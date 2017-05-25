National Green Tribunal For Construction Of Toilets In Authorised Colonies

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi's municipal corporations to submit a list of all unauthorised colonies in the city where there is a shortage of toilets and people as a result indulge in open defecation.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the corporations to identify places near railway tracks and floodplains of the Yamuna where such toilets could be provided to prevent open defecation in these areas."We also direct the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to submit list of the unauthorised colonies where there is shortage of toilets," the bench said.The green panel asked the Central Pollution Control Board, the local authorities and industries, who are liable to pay compensation for damaging the environment, to construct toilets in the specified colonies which will be maintained by the respective local corporations.During the hearing, CPCB informed the NGT that it has received nearly Rs 35 crore till April in pursuance to various orders passed by the tribunal.On May 19, the NGT had banned open defecation and dumping of waste on the floodplains of the Yamuna and announced an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 for those who violated the order.The top environment watchdog also directed the Delhi government and other authorities to restore and revive the water bodies in different parts of the national capital and turn them into places of tourist attraction.