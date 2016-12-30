My Name Being Used On Facebook To Incite Violence: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra today complained to police that his name was being misused on social media platform Facebook to incite communal violence and the attempt hints at a "big political conspiracy" against him.In a letter to Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, Mr Mishra said a Facebook page in his name was being used to post comments that could incite communal violence.The AAP leader said he had raised this issue in the past, but no action has been taken.According to him, a Facebook account under the name - Unofficial:Kapil Mishra - was being operated by someone and in the past few days unsavoury language has been used on this webpage for a minority community and on other issues.Mr Mishra claimed that the kind of posts put up and the language used, hints at some big criminal conspiracy.He said in his letter that since the posts appear to have been made in his name, it shows a well-orchestrated attempt to instigate violence against him and his family.He has claimed that making false statements or communal language in the name of a politician shows an intention to spread violence and added that such posts were not only being written on that Facebook page but were also being publicized and circulated in a well-orchestrated manner.