My Heart Bleeds When Ramjas College Bleeds, Want Peace, Says Principal

A day before his retirement, Ramjas College principal Rajendra Prasad on Monday expressed pain over the violence that swamped the college last week and urged students to adopt peaceful means to deal with any conflict of ideas.Calling last Wednesday's incident, in which clashes erupted on the college premises between two groups, as unfortunate, Mr Prasad said the college would do its best to ensure normalcy and safety and security "of all our people"."Please stay calm and let no one take away your right to study," he added.Activists of the Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA) and the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) got involved in clashes outside Ramjas College on Wednesday, after the ABVP forced suspension of an event to be addressed by JNU student Umar Khalid.Mr Khalid was jailed last year on sedition charges for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans.In an emotional appeal to the students, the Ramjas principal said: "My heart bleeds when Ramjas bleeds because I have put in 32 years of blood, sweat and tears to bring Ramjas to its present stature.""Tomorrow I retire. I wish for nothing in return except that Ramjas remains peaceful, and committed to the glorious future it is destined to set for itself."Mr Prasad said the administration remained "completely committed" to take the college to the "highest glory possible"."We all must uphold and promote a conducive and peaceful atmosphere by restraining from any form of confrontation and strive towards excellent academic atmosphere, which this college is known for.""Let us resolve our problems in a respectful, peaceful and constructive manner and protect and preserve the educational environment of our great institution," he added.His appeal came as the ABVP took out a 'Tiranga Rally' on the Delhi University North Campus.