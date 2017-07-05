'Munna Bhai' Style Cheating Lands Law Student In Jail

Drawing inspiration from the Bollywood blockbuster Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, a Delhi University student attempted to cheat in the law entrance exam in Delhi, but was caught, the police said on Monday.Police said the student, identified as Naveen, was arrested from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College soon after he was caught cheating by the examiner around 4 pm on Sunday.The 21-year-old, a native of Sonepat in Haryana, used WhatsApp on his mobile phone to try to cheat in the entrance exam to the Faculty of Law's LLB course.According to a senior police officer, invigilator Jagvir Singh suspected Naveen's activities. When he asked Naveen what he was hiding, the student tried to run away from the examination room "but Mr Singh immediately closed the door and raised an alarm"."Mr Singh and the college management later informed the police and a mobile phone and ear phones were recovered from him. It was found that Naveen was cheating with the help of a person named Nirmal Bhaiya. Through 'WhatsApp', he was asking him about the answers," the officer added.Naveen said that he was inspired by the characters in Bollywood movie "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" and planned to crack the entrance exam with such tactics, the officer added."We are interrogating him to ascertain whether he and his (Nirmal) Bhaiya are part of any organised syndicate," the police officer said, adding that the search is on to nab Nirmal Bhaiya.