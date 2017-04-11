MCD Polls: BJP's 'Misrule' Cause Of Dengue, Chikungunya Outbreak, Says AAP

The AAP on Tuesday said that the BJP's "misrule" in the civic bodies has led to the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya very early this year.Citing news reports that fresh cases of chikungunya and dengue were reported in the city in the last three months, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi Convener Dilip Pandey alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations were playing with the lives of residents."MCDs failed to take preventive steps for vector borne diseases. Earlier, CAG in its report had also held the municipal corporations responsible for failing to prevent the outbreak of the vector borne diseases," Mr Pandey told reporters.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has revealed that at least 79 cases of chikungunya and 24 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi in three months since January 1.Last year, 4,431 cases of dengue were reported while chikungunya cases stood at 9,749, in one of the worst outbreaks of the disease till now."It is MCD's obligatory function to prevent the outbreak of vector borne diseases in Delhi. Fogging is the municipal corporation's primary responsibility. Last year, the Delhi government had done fogging when the MCDs failed to do it," Mr Pandey said.Mr Pandey also accused the BJP of fighting the municipal elections with the support of money "looted from the people" by the municipal corporations.