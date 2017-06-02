Municipal Corporation Heads Get Delhi High Court Notice On Lack Of Cleanliness

The Delhi High Court today issued notices to the commissioners of all the three municipal corporations seeking contempt action against them for not ensuring cleanliness in Delhi.The order was passed by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar. The bench said there has been "wilful violation and disobedience" of court orders to collect and dispose garbage.The order came after media reports showed garbage "overflowing" on roads from "dhalaos" or public garbage collection sites, "stretching for miles".Two public interest litigations or PILs stated that bad solid waste disposal management led to mosquito breeding and a rise in dengue and chikungunya cases.The PIL asked the court to direct the authorities to prevent the vector-borne diseases from spreading in Delhi.