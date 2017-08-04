More Incidents Of Hair Chopping Reported In Delhi

Fresh incidents of chopping of braids were reported from different parts of the national capital even as the police have appealed to the people not to indulge in rumour-mongering.The Police Control Room has been receiving calls about such incidents. A woman and her daughter's hair was chopped off this morning while they were home in west Delhi's Mayapuri, the police said.They informed the police but did not file a formal complaint.In another case, a woman in southwest Delhi's Palam claimed she became a victim of the hair chopping twice. Her hair was chopped off when she was on her way to the bank and again when she went to the washroom today.Police said she had yesterday filed a complaint in this regard.In Rohini, a domestic help fell prey to hair chopping today but did not approach the police.District police units have appealed to the people not to indulge in rumour-mongering.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) MN Tiwari said one of the incidents reported in his district turned out to be false.He said the incidents have created fear among children.The southwest district unit is scouring for clues and taking the help of psychiatrists from the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences who have met the complainants.The experts have ruled out the possibility of women chopping off their own hair.