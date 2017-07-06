Monsoon Showers Hit Parts Of Delhi

Monsoon showers occurred in parts of the national capital this evening after a humid day in the city.In areas falling under the Safdarjung and Palam Observatories, 0.1 mm and 5.6 mm of rain were reported, respectively, at 8.30 PM, a MeT Department official said."The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius, both normal for this time of the year," a MeT official said.Humidity levels oscillated between 64 and 77 per cent, the official said.The MeT department had earlier predicted rains in the evening in few areas.No rainfall was recorded during the day.Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum had settled at 29 degrees Celsius.