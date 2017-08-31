Money Laundering Case Registered Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

A CBI team raided Satyendar Jain's residence on Friday, a day after it registered a case against him on charge of laundering over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16.

Delhi | | Updated: August 31, 2017 01:40 IST
A CBI team had raided AAP leader Satyendar Jain's residence on Friday.

New Delhi:  A case of money laundering was registered on Wednesday against Delhi Home Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an agency official said.

"The ED registered the case against Jain and five others after taking cognigance of the CBI FIR registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," the official told IANS.

A CBI team raided Mr Jain's residence on Friday, a day after it registered a case against him on charge of laundering over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a Preliminary Enquiry against Mr Jain and others in the alleged laundering of Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.

The inquiry was registered on the basis of "evidence" the CBI collected against Mr Jain, saying he was involved in money laundering as public servant through Kolkata-based Prayas Info Pvt Ltd, Akichand Developers, Indo Metal Impex Pvt. Ltd, and Mangalyatan Project Pvt Ltd.

Income Tax Department investigations in 2013 had allegedly found that Rs 16.38 crore was received by these four shell companies.

