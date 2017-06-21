Member Of Deepak Pandit Gang Arrested In Murder Case

A 19-year-old suspected member of Deepak Pandit gang, wanted in a murder case, has been arrested, police said.In February, Vishal alias Chuki, along with his brother Rangila and four others, allegedly fired at three persons outside a wedding venue in which one person was killed, they said.He was purportedly seen carrying out the crime in CCTV footage. However, he was evading arrest, the police said.Yesterday, the police received a tip-off about his presence in Sangam Vihar area and arrested him. A country-made pistol and a toy pistol were recovered from his possession, they added.As a juvenile, he was apprehended in connection with four cases in different police stations, they said.