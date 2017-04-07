MCD Polls: Nominations Of 6 Candidates Rejected On 'Trivial' Grounds, Says BJP

The nominations of six BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD polls were rejected during scrutiny, even as the party today accused the Kejriwal government of "pressurising" the returning officers for rejecting party candidates nominations on "trivial" grounds. The BJP candidate from SC (Women) reserved Lado Sarai seat Rinki Kumar was cancelled for furnishing "incorrect" caste certificate.She was asked by the returning officer to clarify her caste although, it was mentioned as Bairwa, alleged Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal.Nominations of BJP candidates from Baprola, Trilokpuri, Abul Fazal Enclave, Vinod Nagar and Kishanganj wards have also been rejected.The BJP will now contest only on 266 of the 272 ward seats as there was no covering candidate available for the seats from where the nominations of its candidates have been cancelled.It has also given five seats to its partner Akali Dal and hence the effective number of wards contested by the party will be only 261.Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday met State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava and complained against the rejection of BJP candidates' nominations on "trivial" grounds. A Delhi BJP delegation led by Chahal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and complained against rejection of nominations allegedly under "pressure" from the Kejriwal government."The returning officers work under the Delhi government and they are under pressure from it to reject the nominations of the BJP candidates," Mr Chahal said.The nomination of Trilokpuri reserved ward candidate Saroj Singh was rejected because the male/female column was not marked, while signature of Ravi Negi, who had filed nominations from Vinod Nagar seat, were missing, Mr Chahal said."It is duty of the returning officers to help candidates to fill the forms properly but it seems they are working under pressure," he said.Besides, six candidates of BJP, nominations of one candidate of Congress and 24 of Swaraj India have also been rejected.Nearly 40 per cent of the total 4500 nominations received for 272 wards in three municipal corporations have been rejected during scrutiny, said an official of State Election Commission.619 nominations have been rejected in the North, 763 in the South and 337 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporations, he said.Also, 7 candidates in East, 6 in North and 4 in South MCD withdrew their nominations on the same day, he added.