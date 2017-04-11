MCD Polls: BJP Should Abstain From Civic Elections To Atone- Swaraj India

Slamming the BJP for making Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) "bankrupt" and a "den of corruption" in its 10-year-long rule, Swaraj India on Monday said that the party should refrain from contesting the polls as "atonement"."True atonement for the BJP which made the MCD bankrupt and den of corruption in its 10 years of rule will be only when the party abstains completely from the MCD elections and apologise to people of Delhi, instead of just denying ticket to its sitting councillors," said Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav.Conducting a road show for party candidates in North MCD region, he reiterated his party's promise of "Saaf Dil, Saaf Dilli".Seeking to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) misrule in the MCD, he said that in a bid to hide its misdeeds as a party, the BJP has declared that none of its sitting councillors will be fielded in this election "as if those individuals were responsible for this systemic loot and rot in MCD"."BJP cannot absolve itself of its sins by simply refusing ticket to its councillors.... If BJP is truly worried about repentance, it should refrain from even contesting these elections," he said.