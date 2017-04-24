MCD Polls 2017: Swaraj India Candidate Claims To Be Beaten Up By Congress Workers

Congress Candidate from Ward 59N Rohini badly beats up the Swaraj India Candidate Sanjay Singhal. Heavy mobilisation at Sector 7 Police Stn. - Anupam (@AnupamConnects) April 23, 2017

A Swaraj India candidate for MCD elections, Sanjay Singhal, claimed that he was roughed up by Congress workers during polling in Rohini after he tried to stop them from carrying out "bogus voting".Mr Singhal, who is contesting from ward number 59 N in Rohini, alleged that as soon as he left the polling booth, he was attacked by some Congress workers which left him seriously injured.Mr Singhal is currently in hospital. His statement is being recorded, said the police."The statement of the victim is being recorded. He underwent a medical examination but there were no visible signs of injury," said the police to the Press Trust Of India.Swaraj India's spokesperson Anupam tweeted:Swaraj India, led by activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, made its electoral debut with the MCD polls. Both Mr Yadav and Mr Bhushan were a part of Arvind Kerjiwal-led AAP.Delhi's civic body polls were held on Sunday. As per exit polls, the BJP could he headed for a landslide victory in today's civic body elections in Delhi. The party, which has governed the three civic bodies in the national capital for a decade, is pegged to win over 200 of the 270 wards which went to polls today.About 54 per cent people had turned up to vote today, which is almost the same figure as the last elections in 2012, when 53.9 per cent polling was recorded.