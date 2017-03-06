MCD Elections: Swaraj India Promises A Delhi Free Of Graft, Garbage

The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India on Sunday unveiled its vision document for the Delhi municipal polls, promising governance with zero-tolerance for corruption and a garbage-free and epidemic-free city.The party, formed in October 2016, plans to field candidates in all 272 wards for the MCD polls, likely to be held in April."Our vision is to have a clean and caring city that provides civic amenities and healthy environment to every citizen, resident and visitor, where all citizens participate in self-governance and take pride in their city," the party says in the vision document.The Swaraj India said that within the powers allocated to the civic bodies in the constitutional scheme, it proposes to focus on improving the quality of living for the people of Delhi through "sustainable solid waste management so as to maximise recycling and minimise waste for landfills," among other measures."Our plan of action includes ensuring transparency in the entire tendering process, by placing in the public domain, the tender announcement, bidding process, tender award details, tender completion date, tender payment date," it said."Adoption of Citizens' Charter outlining time frame for delivery of key services will be part of this vision," the party said.With sanitation and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya having become a subject of slanging match between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, the Swaraj India has also envisioned a "garbage-free" and "epidemic-free" Delhi.This will include "implementation of integrated and coordinated storm water management plan with three-tiered approach, i.e., prevention, control and remediate approach with special focus on unauthorised colonies, JJ colonies and slum areas," it said.The creation of a 'Monsoon Readiness Task Force' with specific purpose of assessing the city's readiness and highlighting potential failure points every season is part of its plan.For garbage-free Delhi, the party has posited making "mandatory at source", segregation of solid waste as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and making mandatory conversion of waste to energy.Among other plans, it also envisions less-polluted Delhi, to be achieved through vacuum cleaning of bigger roads and night cleaning of smaller roads and streets.The party says it will encourage and facilitate takeover of all MCD schools by the state government, as also seek to create a vector-borne disease prevention task force.The vision also is to "create a road development and maintenance fund to ensure that the appropriate focus is given to the roads."Other segments of the vision document include decongesting of roads, mitigation of parking woes through an end user app, besides fiscal strengthening of MCD and better public sanitation system.