MCD Elections 2017: Hope Councillors This Time Will Work, Say First Time Voters

Young voters, especially first time voters, today came out to exercise their franchise in the municipal polls, but some wondered if their votes are actually translated into actions by the winning candidates.Rohit Sharma, 26, who was in New Zealand a few days ago, said he changed his travel plan to be present in Delhi on the polling day. A resident of Kashmere Gate area, he went to a polling station, along with his young friends and family members. Mr Sharma is among the 1.1 lakh first time voters.Another first-timer Praveen, 26, travelled a distance of about seven-kms to reach the polling booth."As a youth I have to do my job, so I came here to vote. But, sometimes I wonder, we youth vote but does it actually translate into actions we seek. Quite often not. I really hope this time, there will be a change and the MCD would not been seen with disdain," he said.Battling scorching heat, sisters Kirti, 23, and 22-year-old Akansha came along with their mother with their youngest sister in tow, to vote in Chandani Chowk ward."We really want that our councillor use our votes to effect changes and not sit on it. Sometimes we feel disillusioned about politicians but not voting and wasting a mandate would be equally bad," Ms Kirti said.