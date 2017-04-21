MCD Elections 2017: Delhi Metro Rail Services To Begin At 4 AM on April 23

On the day of MCD elections 2017, April 23, Delhi metro train services will begin at 4 am. The polls to three municipal corporations in the state - North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be held on Sunday.

"On the day of the MCD elections, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 4:00 AM so that the staff deployed in election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines," a senior DMRC official told Press Trust of India.

Gearing up for the electoral exercise, the Delhi State Election Commission has launched several campaigns. Various advertisements are being displayed inside and out of metro premises to raise awareness among voters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) currently operates through the following corridors - Yellow, Blue, Violet, Red, Green, Orange Lines - spanning across the length and breadth of the national capital and few neighbouring cities.

Over 1.1 lakh voters in this polls are eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time. The total number of electorate for the civic polls stands at 1,32,10,206 which include 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category.

For the first time in Delhi's civic elections, the voters will be able to exercise the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option.

EVMs were used in MCD elections in 2007 and 2012. By-elections to some municipal seats had also been held in 2013 and 2016 through EVMs as well.

(With PTI Inputs)




