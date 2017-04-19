MCD Election 2017: Top BJP Leaders Including Amit Shah To Seek Votes For Party

The BJP will field its senior leaders including national president Amit Shah for seeking votes for the party in the civic polls in Delhi.Mr Shah will address a rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka alongwith party leader and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan, on April 20, said Delhi BJP media incharge Praveen Kapoor.The same day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold election rallies in Kirari and Mustafabad.Senior party leaders including Venkaiah Naidu, Uma Bharti, Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Gangwar and Sanjiv Balyan will also address rallies in different parts of the city, Mr Kapoor said.Campaigning for the election will end on the evening of April 21.The votes for 272 wards of three municipal corporations will be cast on April 23 and the counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on April 26.The civic body elections are being seen as a popularity test for the Aam Aadmi Party, while for the BJP, these elections are a prestige issue - the party will be looking to return to power for a third consecutive term. The Congress, which has failed to win a seat in the last two elections held in Delhi, is banking on its 15-year long rule in Delhi between 1998 to 2013.