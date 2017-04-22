MCD Election 2017: Political Parties Engage In Bitter War Of Words

On last day of campaigning for the civic polls, the political parties in Delhi engaged in a bitter war of words as they highlighted their achievements and promises.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the people would "risk" the health of their children if they voted for the BJP. The Delhi chief minister claimed that the BJP has been ruling the municipal body for nearly a decade, but had failed to provide proper sanitation to the citizen. "If someone in your home falls ill then you are responsible because you voted for the party which is synonymous with chikhungunya, malaria, dengue and garbage," Mr Kejriwal said.His comments elicited sharp reaction from BJP's New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who accused the AAP leader for using government funds on "self promotion"."Such a thing can be said only by a man having a brain of a mosquito. His government spent Rs 526 crore on publicity of his party and its leaders instead of telling the people how to fight against dengue and chikungunya," Ms Lekhi said.Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit also criticised Mr Kejriwal for passing the responsibility on others."Being a chief minister, he is supposed to help the municipal corporations if they are in need," she said.The 2017 civic body polls, across 272 wards, is scheduled on April 23 and the counting of voters will take place on April 26.The BJP, the Congress and the AAP are locked in a triangular contest.