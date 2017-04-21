MCD Election 2017: Pick BJP, Risk Your Child's Life: Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Sunday Vote

Two days before the critical civic election in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to citizens has been interpreted as a bizarre threat by his rivals. "If you vote for the BJP then you will be responsible if you have dengue in your family," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a series of tweets."For the people of Delhi, BJP is the 'dengue and chikungunya party'," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on the last day of campaigning."The BJP could not clean Delhi or eradicate dengue in ten years...vote carefully. If your child falls prey to chikungunya or dengue, you are responsible for it if you chose BJP. I can offer free treatment to your child in (the Delhi government) hospitals, but why should they suffer in the first place?" the Chief Minister said.The BJP's Sambit Patra tweeted, "Now a Chief Minister threatens that if your child suffers from dengue then I can't help, if you don't vote for Me! Such Political Arrogance!"Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken accused Mr Kejriwal of making desperate statements. "He almost threatened people that dengue and chikungunya will be back if they lose. This is his real face," he said.Delhi votes for Municipal Corporation or MCD polls on Sunday. The BJP has been in power in the three municipal corporations of Delhi since 2007.The civic body election is being seen by many as a test for Mr Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after two years in power. Mr Maken said, "It is a referendum on Kejriwal's politics."Mr Kejriwal has also accused the BJP and the Congress of disrupting electricity and water supply in Delhi to damage his party's chances and appealed dramatically, "Your fight is with me, so do not harm the people of Delhi."He alleged that to mask its "misdeeds", the BJP is asking for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On the Congress, the Chief Minister sneered that the party is "dead" and any vote for it would be "wasting your vote."