MCD Election 2017: Important Candidates And Parties

Poorva Sankla, contesting from Raghubir Nagar, is a 22-year-old software engineer

Raj Kumar Ballan contesting from Brahmpuri (EDMC)

Jai Prakash JP given ticket from Sadar Bazar (NDMC)

Delhi BJP vice-president Shikha Rai (contested assembly polls previously)

Delhi BJP vice-president Kamljeet Sherawat (contested assembly polls previously)

Amrish Gautam, who left Congress and joined BJP, is a prominent leader and Dalit face

Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha, is contesting from Mubarakpur Dabas (NDMC)

Jamal Haidar contesting from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)

Kuwar Rafi contesting from Zakir Nagar (SDMC)

Sartaj Ahmed contesting from Chauhan Banger (EDMC)

Sabra Malik contesting from Mustafabad (EDMC)

Famudin Safi contesting from Delhi Gate (NDMC)

Abhinav Mishra, 24-year-old candidate contesting from Rohini Sector 15

Leena Asiwal, 21-year-old candidate from Vikaspuri

Devender Tanwar

Naren Bhiku Ram Jain contesting from Chandni Chowk ward

Aasma Masood, wife of Masood Ali Khan

Krishna Kumar Rathi contesting from the Rani Khera Ward

Ramesh Matiala contesting from Matiala ward

Sanjay Puri, former Congress councillor who joined AAP two years ago contesting from Janakpuri West

Mamata contesting from Holambi Khurd

Ankush Narang, convener of Delhi youth wing of AAP, contesting from west Patel Nagar

Pankaj Gupta contesting from Sangam Vihar (East)

Himanshu Pahuja, contesting from Pratap Nagar, was the youngest elected assembly president of the Youth Congress in Delhi in 2012

Praveen Massy, contesting from Mayur Vihar in Trilokpuri

Rahul Sharma, contesting from Hauz Khas

Rashmi Sharma, contesting from Raja Garden

Anuradha, contesting from Dwarka B (W)

Madhu Shokeen, contesting from Vikaspuri

MCD election 2017 - Delhi's civic body polls scheduled to be held on April 23 - is being viewed as a report card not just for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP, who posted a spectacular win in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand, hopes to repeat its stupendous feat in Delhi. Congress, on the other hand, hopes to win back lost fortune in the national capital. Over 1.32 crore people, including 1.10 lakh new voters, will cast their votes for the North, East and South Municipal Corporations of Delhi.Let us take a look at the top candidates from AAP, BJP and Congress