MCD Election 2017: Important Candidates And Parties

Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 00:45 IST
MCD election 2017: Delhi's civic body polls scheduled to be held on April 23

New Delhi:  MCD election 2017 - Delhi's civic body polls scheduled to be held on April 23 - is being viewed as a report card not just for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP, who posted a spectacular win in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand, hopes to repeat its stupendous feat in Delhi. Congress, on the other hand, hopes to win back lost fortune in the national capital. Over 1.32 crore people, including 1.10 lakh new voters, will cast their votes for the North, East and South Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

Let us take a look at the top candidates from AAP, BJP and Congress

MCD Elections 2017: Candidates and Parties 


BJP Candidates
  • Poorva Sankla, contesting from Raghubir Nagar, is a 22-year-old software engineer
  • Raj Kumar Ballan contesting from Brahmpuri (EDMC)
  • Jai Prakash JP given ticket from Sadar Bazar (NDMC)
  • Delhi BJP vice-president Shikha Rai (contested assembly polls previously)
  • Delhi BJP vice-president Kamljeet Sherawat (contested assembly polls previously)
  • Amrish Gautam, who left Congress and joined BJP, is a prominent leader and Dalit face
  • Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha, is contesting from Mubarakpur Dabas (NDMC)
  • Jamal Haidar contesting from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)
  • Kuwar Rafi contesting from Zakir Nagar (SDMC)
  • Sartaj Ahmed contesting from Chauhan Banger (EDMC)
  • Sabra Malik contesting from Mustafabad (EDMC)
  • Famudin Safi contesting from Delhi Gate (NDMC)

AAP Candidates
  • Abhinav Mishra, 24-year-old candidate contesting from Rohini Sector 15
  • Leena Asiwal, 21-year-old candidate from Vikaspuri
  • Devender Tanwar
  • Naren Bhiku Ram Jain contesting from Chandni Chowk ward
  • Aasma Masood, wife of Masood Ali Khan
  • Krishna Kumar Rathi contesting from the Rani Khera Ward
  • Ramesh Matiala contesting from Matiala ward
  • Sanjay Puri, former Congress councillor who joined AAP two years ago contesting from Janakpuri West
  • Mamata contesting from Holambi Khurd
  • Ankush Narang, convener of Delhi youth wing of AAP, contesting from west Patel Nagar
  • Pankaj Gupta contesting from Sangam Vihar (East)

Congress Candidates
  • Himanshu Pahuja, contesting from Pratap Nagar, was the youngest elected assembly president of the Youth Congress in Delhi in 2012
  • Praveen Massy, contesting from Mayur Vihar in Trilokpuri
  • Rahul Sharma, contesting from Hauz Khas
  • Rashmi Sharma, contesting from Raja Garden
  • Anuradha, contesting from Dwarka B (W)
  • Madhu Shokeen, contesting from Vikaspuri


MCD election 2017MCD electionDelhiDelhi MCDDelhi civic polls 2017AAPBJPCongress

