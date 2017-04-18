MCD Election 2017: Important Candidates And Parties

Let us take a look at the top candidates from AAP, BJP and Congress
MCD Elections 2017: Candidates and Parties
BJP Candidates
- Poorva Sankla, contesting from Raghubir Nagar, is a 22-year-old software engineer
- Raj Kumar Ballan contesting from Brahmpuri (EDMC)
- Jai Prakash JP given ticket from Sadar Bazar (NDMC)
- Delhi BJP vice-president Shikha Rai (contested assembly polls previously)
- Delhi BJP vice-president Kamljeet Sherawat (contested assembly polls previously)
- Amrish Gautam, who left Congress and joined BJP, is a prominent leader and Dalit face
- Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha, is contesting from Mubarakpur Dabas (NDMC)
- Jamal Haidar contesting from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)
- Kuwar Rafi contesting from Zakir Nagar (SDMC)
- Sartaj Ahmed contesting from Chauhan Banger (EDMC)
- Sabra Malik contesting from Mustafabad (EDMC)
- Famudin Safi contesting from Delhi Gate (NDMC)
AAP Candidates
- Abhinav Mishra, 24-year-old candidate contesting from Rohini Sector 15
- Leena Asiwal, 21-year-old candidate from Vikaspuri
- Devender Tanwar
- Naren Bhiku Ram Jain contesting from Chandni Chowk ward
- Aasma Masood, wife of Masood Ali Khan
- Krishna Kumar Rathi contesting from the Rani Khera Ward
- Ramesh Matiala contesting from Matiala ward
- Sanjay Puri, former Congress councillor who joined AAP two years ago contesting from Janakpuri West
- Mamata contesting from Holambi Khurd
- Ankush Narang, convener of Delhi youth wing of AAP, contesting from west Patel Nagar
- Pankaj Gupta contesting from Sangam Vihar (East)
Congress Candidates
- Himanshu Pahuja, contesting from Pratap Nagar, was the youngest elected assembly president of the Youth Congress in Delhi in 2012
- Praveen Massy, contesting from Mayur Vihar in Trilokpuri
- Rahul Sharma, contesting from Hauz Khas
- Rashmi Sharma, contesting from Raja Garden
- Anuradha, contesting from Dwarka B (W)
- Madhu Shokeen, contesting from Vikaspuri