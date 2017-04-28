MCD Election 2017 - How BJP Will Pick Delhi's New Mayors And The Frontrunners: 10 Points

MCD Election 2017: The BJP has shortlisted candidates for the post of Mayor in the 3 corporations it won
New Delhi: A day after it registered a big win in Delhi's main civic body election, the BJP said on Thursday that it has started shortlisting candidates for the post of Mayor in the three municipal corporations that come under the MCD. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is divided into three sub-corporations - the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation - each of which will get a mayor. The BJP, which will administer the MCD for a third consecutive term, won with a clear majority in all three. BJP's Delhi President Manoj Tiwari will meet the newly elected councillors today.
Here are the 10 latest developments from this important story:
The BJP won 181 of the 270 wards in the three civic bodies -- North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations -- that went to poll on Sunday.
Half of the 104 wards each in North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations, and 64 wards in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation are reserved for women. Out of these, the BJP has won in 80 seats reserved for women.
The BJP has now begun the process of shortlisting winning candidates from each corporation to elect new Mayors for them.
Mayors, Deputy Mayors and office-bearers of standing committees of the three corporations will be elected in the first meeting of the newly elected councillors. The MCD Act stipulates the appointment of a woman councillor as the first Mayor during the five-year term of the municipal corporations.
According to sources in the BJP, the newly elected women councillors whose names have been shortlisted for the Mayors post in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation include former Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi BJP vice-president Shikha Rai.
Ms Sehrawat won from the 'Dwarka B' ward with the highest margin. She defeated her nearest rival, who was from the Aam Aadmi Party, by a margin of 9,866 votes. Shikha Rai, the councillor from South Delhi's Greater Kailash also registered an impressive victory, defeating her nearest rival, an AAP candidate, by 8,163 votes.
In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, women councillors being considered for the post of Mayor include Mahila Morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha, who has been elected from Mubarakpur Dabas ward. Delhi BJP secretary Preety Agarwal, who is the councillor from Rohin F ward and Veena Virmani, who won from Ramesh Nagar, are also being considered for the top post.
For the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the smallest of the three, the names shortlisted for the post of Mayor include, Neetu Tripathi who won from Shakarpur and Neema Bhagat, who is the councillor from Geeta Colony.
After the results were declared, Union Minister Vijay Goel attributed the BJP's huge victory in the Delhi civic polls to its strategy to beat anti-incumbency by choosing almost all new candidates. Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi said that this strategy was originally applied in Gujarat by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. "Narendra bhai had once replaced all Councillers in Gujarat and won 2/3 seats in local elections. Same strategy worked in MCD," he had tweeted.
The BJP, which fielded new faces in 267 of the 272 wards, won all three municipalities with a bigger margin than last time. In 2012 it had won a total of 138 wards. In 2017 it has won 181 wards.