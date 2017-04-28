MCD Election 2017 - How BJP Will Pick Delhi's New Mayors And The Frontrunners: 10 Points

MCD Election 2017: The BJP has shortlisted candidates for the post of Mayor in the 3 corporations it won

New Delhi: A day after it registered a big win in Delhi's main civic body election, the BJP said on Thursday that it has started shortlisting candidates for the post of Mayor in the three municipal corporations that come under the MCD. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is divided into three sub-corporations - the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation - each of which will get a mayor. The BJP, which will administer the MCD for a third consecutive term, won with a clear majority in all three. BJP's Delhi President Manoj Tiwari will meet the newly elected councillors today.