MCD Election 2017: Congress To Launch Dilli Ki Baat, Dil Ke Saath Campaign

Ahead of the civic polls in the national capital, the Congress will launch "Dilli Ki Bath, Dil Ke Saath" programme to woo the voters. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said: "Nearly 90 national Congress leaders from across the country will campaign in the MCD (municipal corporations of Delhi) elections.""The party leaders will speak about making the corporations financially self-reliant by raising their own resources, solid waste management, primary education and primary health, as part of the party's 'Dilli Ki Bath, Dil Ke Saath' campaign," Mr Maken said.He said senior leaders of the party - Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid - too will join the morning walkers in city parks to talk about its plans for the improvement of the civic bodies.Mr Maken said a control room has been set up in party office to co-ordinate the election campaigns of the senior leaders."We will talk about different issues like the problems of street vendors, education, environment, health and other issues affecting the people," Mr Maken elaborated.He said the Congress party, instead of holding big rallies and giving big speeches, will find solutions to the problems of the people of Delhi.Mr Maken said Dr Tharoor will visit the Jahanpanah City Forest on Wednesday at 7 am to talk about education in the MCD schools while Jairam Ramesh will visit the Bhalswa landfill on Thursday and the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday.He said Salman Khurshid will visit Tahirpur on Saturday at 7.30 am to talk to people about health, while Girija Vyas will meet the street vendors at Meena Bazar, Jama Masjid and Peeli Kothi on next Monday at 5 pm.The Congress leader said he will meet the street vendors at Badarpur on Tuesday against the non-implementation of the Street Vendors Act, passed by the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government at the Centre in 2014.