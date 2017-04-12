MCD Election 2017: Congress Intensifies Poll Campaign, To Deploy 90 Top Leaders

To intensify its campaign in the MCD polls, the Congress has decided to deploy nearly 90 of its top leaders from today to canvass for party candidates in the civic election, to be held in Delhi on April 23.Congress leaders, like Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid, Girija Vyas, will take strolls early morning in different parts of Delhi to interact with people about the party's blue prints to revive the civic bodies and make the city neat and clean, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said.Mr Maken said that he has written letters to senior Delhi Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, for joining the party's poll campaign.The list of heavyweight campaigners also includes names of Chief Minister's of Congress-ruled states like Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh and V Narayanasamy of Puducherry.The high voltage campaign will commence with former Union minister Shashi Tharoor visiting the Jahanpanah forest tomorrow to interact with morning walkers over ways to improve primary education services of the municipal corporations, Mr Maken said.Jairam Ramesh will visit Bhalaswa and Gazipur landfill sites on April 13 and April 16 respectively to work on Congress' promise of making Delhi "zero landfill" city, he said.Salman Khurshid will visit Tahirpur on the morning of April 15 to talk to people on primary health services provided by the municipal corporation, Mr Maken said.The Congress is keenly contesting the elections for 272 wards in the three municipal corporations of Delhi and is pitted against the BJP and the AAP.