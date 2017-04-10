MCD Election 2017: BJP Launches Vijay Vikas Yatra In Delhi

Campaigning in Najafgarh area during the Vijay Vikas Yatra today, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused the Congress and the AAP of "betraying" people living in rural areas and unauthorised colonies in the city. He also promised that if his party wins the April 23 MCD polls, a special provision would be made in the budget of the three municipal corporations for the allocation of Rs 425 crore for the development of the rural areas in the city.Mr Tiwari covered 27 wards, mostly in the semi-urban areas, during the Yatra that began this morning."Immediately after winning the MCD elections, we will make a special provision in the budget for the allocation of Rs 200 crore each to South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations and Rs 25 crore to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for maintenance of rural areas," Mr Tiwari said during his roadshow.The funds will be used for developing community centres, drainage, maintenance of roads and parks in rural areas, he added.Mr Tiwari accused both the Congress and the AAP of "betraying" the hopes of people living in rural parts and unauthorised colonies in the city."Congress and Kejriwal are the two sides of the same coin, both have betrayed the people of unauthorised colonies and rural areas."The BJP faces the AAP and the Congress in the elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations that will go for polls on April 23.The BJP has been ruling the three corporations for the last one decade. It has been accused by both the Congress and the AAP of "corruption" and "mismanagement" and it is part of their campaign theme.