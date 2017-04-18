MCD Election 2017: All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the three-way contest for Delhi's civic bodies:
- The elections will take place on April 23 and counting will take place two days later - on April 25. Over 272 councillors - NDMC and SMDC have 104 seats each, while the EDMC (64) seats - are trying their luck in the elections
- Their fate will be decided by 1,32,10,206 electorates - of these 73,15,915 include men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category.
- North MCD has 42 seats reserved for woman, while South MCD has 45 seats, East MCD has 27 seats reserved for women.
- Swaraj India, the new political party led by Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan will also make its political debut with the civic body elections.
- This will also be the first time that the voters will be able to use the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option.
- The State Election Commission has also increased the expenditure limit for a candidate from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.75 lakh.