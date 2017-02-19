Manish Sisodia Orders Midday Meal Inspections By Senior Officers

Two days after a dead rat was found in the lunch at a government-run school New Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday ordered that all 33 mid-day meal kitchens should be inspected by senior officers.An official statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government was very serious about the incident of a rat being found in a mid-day meal at a government school in Deoli, in south Delhi and that is why Delhi Chief Secretary has been asked to schedule midday meal inspections by senior officers of the government."There are 33 mid-day meal kitchens in Delhi and these shall be inspected by senior officers of the rank of Principal Secretary, Secretary and HoD," Mr Sisodia said in the statement.Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the inspections would be completed by February 24."The health and safety of students is of paramount importance for us. This is why we are getting the senior-most officers of our government to inspect the hygiene and cleanliness of the mid-day meal served to children," Mr Sisodia said in the statement.The statement said that these senior officers will look into all aspects of the midday meal including hygiene at kitchens, transportation of food, serving in schools and the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the process.