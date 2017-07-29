Man Who Crashed Dumper Into Car Didn't Know Driving: Police

The man who crashed a dumper into a car on Wednesday, killing five of a family, was a teen with no licence and did not even know how to drive, police said today.Nitesh, 19, was arrested today from east Delhi. The Delhi Police is now looking to book a Mewat-based transporter, who engaged the teen despite knowing of his inablity to drive, a police official said.After the crash in Kalyanpuri area, Nitesh had called up his employer, who told him to go into hiding. The police traced Nitesh's father who informed them that his son is hiding in Moradabad.The police told the father to call him to Delhi on the pretext of meeting his "worried" family, said the officer.Nitesh arrived in east Delhi and was promptly nabbed.Police will question him on the whereabouts of his employer, who has been on the run after the crash.The teen told police that the transporter's regular driver had not been reporting for duty for a few days because of which he was asked to drive the dumper.The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had hired the dumper on a contractual basis. The contractor, who had been given the contract by the municipal body, had subcontracted the Mewat-based transporter for the dumper.The mishap happened around 3 am on July 26 when nine people were on their way to Meerut from the airport in an SUV.The deceased were identified as Kamar Abbas Zaidi, 55, his wife Anjum Fatima Zaidi, 50, his son Azhar and daughter Juhi, 14, and the driver of the SUV Mairajuddin, 36.Four people injured in the crash have been identified as Anjum Fatima Zaidi, 35, and her son Ali Mohd Zaidi, 13.Mr Zaidi was returning to Meerut after picking up his sister-in-law Fatima Zaidi and her son who had arrived from Iran for a trip here.The trip was being planned for the last couple of years and the woman had planned to visit Chandni Chowk and other key Delhi markets for shopping but the happiness turned into tragedy.