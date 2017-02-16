Man Stabbed To Death In Fight Between Husband-Wife Families

One person died while three others were injured in a fight between the families of a husband and wife in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.Pervez and his wife had been married for four years but they had recently fallen apart, said a senior police officer.In order to sort out their differences, the woman's family and friends visited Pervez's house to have a conversation on Tuesday night, he said.However, a fight ensued between the two families in which Pervez and his father allegedly stabbed four persons from the woman's side, he said.A PCR call was made by a neighbour following cries from Pervez's house, he added.Police rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital but Pervez and his father Raees managed to flee.Mohammad Sayeed, who was a friend of the woman's brother, succumbed to injuries during treatment on Wednesday, said the officer.The other three, Amruddin, Ghaffar and Subrati Khan are undergoing treatment at the hospital.Police are probing whether there were more persons involved in the stabbing incident. They are awaiting the three injured persons to recover to piece the entire sequence of events.