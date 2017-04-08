Man Stabbed Over 14 Times In Delhi Temple With A Knife, Trident; 3 Held

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a trident and knives in a temple in southeast Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Friday.Three accused identified as R Srinivas, R Nateshan and R Shekhar have been arrested while the fourth one is absconding. The victim, Permal, was allegedly stabbed close to 14 times on Thursday night with knives and a trident, that the accused took from the temple, police said.Permal's wife too was allegedly beaten by the killers. There was a stampede like situation at the Sheetla Mata temple while the attack was happening.The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police saidThe accused were waiting at the temple for the victim. The victim and the accused have had scuffles in the past. The accused and the victim hailed from Tamil Nadu and were residents of south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area.