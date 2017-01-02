Man Smashes Beer Bottle On His Head At New Year's Eve Party, Dies

A 30-year-old businessman died after he allegedly smashed a beer bottle on his head following a pub brawl in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on New Year's Eve.Police have identified the deceased as Deepak Tandon, a resident of Ludhiana. They added that he was in an inebriated state and got into a scuffle over the choice of music being played in the bar.According to PTI, information about his unruly behavior reached the police who sent an emergency response vehicle to take him to the hospital. However, Tandon refused to go to the hospital but after much convincing, he finally agreed."As he was dancing with his friends, Tandon hit himself with a beer bottle. He received injuries on his forehead, as stated by the staff. He was taken to Safdurjing Hospital in a police vehicle where he later died during treatment," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Chinmony Biswal.The 30-year-old business was in Delhi to celebrate New Year's Eve with two of his friends. IN their statement, the frienfds said that they weren't inside the venue when the incident took place.The police are examining the CCTV footage of the bar and a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.