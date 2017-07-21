Man Kidnaps Children To Force Their Mother To Marry Him, Tracked Through Facebook

Police said the man had come in contact with the woman around two years back.

Delhi | | Updated: July 21, 2017 23:22 IST
New Delhi:  A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two children in order to force their mother into marrying him, police said today.

The incident was reported from northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area.

The accused, Raja, was arrested yesterday from Ghaziabad and the children, aged eight and 10 were rescued, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) AK Singla.

The children's father, in a complaint to police on July 18, said the kids had been kidnapped from school and expressed suspicion that Raja, his wife's friend, may have been involved.

Police said the man had come in contact with the woman around two years back. He had received a call from her by mistake and since then they became friends.

The accused, who worked as a fruit seller, was tracked down through his Facebook account, police said.

