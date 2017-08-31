Man Impersonating As Ambassador Arrested In Delhi

A man who impersonated as an ambassador and drove around in a car with an embassy registration number has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the accused -- Nitin Malhotra, 40 -- purchased the car which belonged to a Sri Lankan minister from the Sri Lankan Embassy in 2016 and did not change the registration number of the car though it was cancelled.The accused was arrested from his residence in East Arjun Nagar of Shahdara in east Delhi on Tuesday, police said.During interrogation, Nitin introduced himself as an employee of Sri Lankan Embassy, but on detailed interrogation it was found that he had no connection with the embassy, DCP Prasad said.On July 15 last year, Nitin had purchased the car and according to official documents, the embassy registration number was cancelled the same day.But the accused did not change the number to enjoy amenities owner of an embassy car is entitled to.Police said that the black Honda Civic car bearing cancelled registration number 65-CD-24 had also been recovered.