Man Held For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 57 Lakh At Delhi Airport

Eight gold bars were found concealed in the electric wire roll.

Delhi | | Updated: July 27, 2017 19:14 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Held For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 57 Lakh At Delhi Airport

The customs said value of the gold is assessed to be Rs 57 lakh. (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi:  A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 57 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The accused, a native of Rajasthan, was intercepted yesterday after his arrival from Riyadh via Bahrain.

"A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of eight gold bars weighing two kilogram. The said eight gold bars were found concealed in the electric wire roll," the customs said in a press release today.

The value of the gold is assessed to be Rs 57 lakh, it said.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READDear Katrina Kaif, Why So Fabulous? See Her New-Old Instagram Pic
Smuggling GoldSmuggling Gold At Delhi AirportIndira Gandhi International Airport Ltd

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................