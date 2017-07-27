Man Held For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 57 Lakh At Delhi Airport

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 57 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.The accused, a native of Rajasthan, was intercepted yesterday after his arrival from Riyadh via Bahrain."A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of eight gold bars weighing two kilogram. The said eight gold bars were found concealed in the electric wire roll," the customs said in a press release today.The value of the gold is assessed to be Rs 57 lakh, it said.