Man Held At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold In Thermos Flask

New Delhi: A Mangalore-bound person has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out over 90 gold sticks, weighing about 450gms, by concealing them in a thermos flask, officials said.
A senior security official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) said the incident was reported yesterday noon when CISF personnel deployed for scanning passengers's baggage detected something suspicious in a bottle.
The thermos flask was opened and 93 small sticks of gold, weighing 450gms, were recovered from it, the official said.
The passenger who was carrying it, identified as N K Anas, was handed over to the Customs authorities who seized the gold and are probing the case, the official said.