Man Held At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold In Thermos Flask

A Mangalore-bound person has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out over 90 gold sticks, weighing about 450gms, by concealing them in a thermos flask, officials said.A senior security official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) said the incident was reported yesterday noon when CISF personnel deployed for scanning passengers's baggage detected something suspicious in a bottle.The thermos flask was opened and 93 small sticks of gold, weighing 450gms, were recovered from it, the official said.The passenger who was carrying it, identified as N K Anas, was handed over to the Customs authorities who seized the gold and are probing the case, the official said.