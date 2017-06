Delhi Police has detained a 56-year-old man from the Indira Gandhi International Airport's domestic terminal for allegedly harassing a woman passenger on a flight.A 44-year-old woman, a native of Hyderabad, who was on the flight to Delhi, alleged that the man made "lewd gestures" towards her and after she raised an alarm. She was then given a separate seat, police said.Once the flight reached Delhi, the woman approached the police, who in turn detained the man.