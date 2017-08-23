Man Arrested For Death Of Worker While Cleaning Sewer In Delhi's LNJP Hospital

A man was arrested today in connection with the death of a worker while cleaning a sewer at the city government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, the police said.Prem Sagar, who works as a storekeeper at the hospital, was arrested for alleged negligence.Four workers had entered a sewer last week. They lost consciousness apparently due to poisonous gas. One person had died and two others were taken ill.According to DCP (Central) MS Randhawa, "The hospital had outsourced the work of cleaning the sewer."Police identified the worker who died as 45-year-old Rishipal. The two others are undergoing treatment, the police said. It is ninth such death in the national capital in over a month.