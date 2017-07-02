Man Allegedly Stabbed 25 Times By Lover's Husband In Delhi A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a 23-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said.

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person who he suspected of having an affair with his wife in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, the police said. A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of the 23-year-old man identified only by his first name Shanu, police said.



The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, allegedly stabbed Shanu with a knife at least 25 times, police said, adding the juvenile allegedly helped Mr Kumar in killing Shanu. At 10:15 pm on Friday, some people called police to report about screams coming from a locked house, following which they broke the lock and entered the house. Police said they found Shanu's body, covered by a blanket, on the floor. He had died before the people could break the lock and enter the house, police said.



Based on a tip-off, a police team was sent to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh to arrest Mr Kumar and the juvenile, whose name was not made public since the law does not allow it. Both were arrested in Aligarh.



Police said Mr Kumar told them he suspected Shanu of having an affair with his wife. When he saw Shanu near his house on Friday, he called him inside on some pretext and allegedly stabbed him while the juvenile held the struggling man, police said.



Though Mr Kumar wanted to dump the body somewhere outside, he left on suspicion his neighbours had found out, but not before wrapping the body with a blanket, police said.



Police said they have recovered bloodstained clothes of the accused and the knife used to kill Shanu. Police said they suspect Mr Kumar's mother helped him in cleaning the house after Shanu was killed, adding she is being questioned.



