Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl In Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, the police said on Monday.The incident was reported to the police last month but the accused was absconding since then.He was arrested on Sunday after the police received a tip-off about his presence in the area.The accused is related to the girl's family and had been staying with them. Whenever the victim's parents were away for work, he would sexually assault her, police said, adding he used to threaten her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.Last month, when the accused had gone to West Bengal to visit his family, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents and they informed the police. Teams were formed to nab the accused and raids were also conducted in West Bengal but he could not be traced for about a month, they added.